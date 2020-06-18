Re-Animator, the new album from UK art-rockers Everything Everything, is out in August. Today they’re following up advance singles “In Birdsong” and “Arch Enemy” with another strong track called “Planets.”

The creeping synthetic track reminds me of Radiohead, Muse, and Alt-J, particularly Jonathan Higgs’ arching, alien vocal presence. His opening lyrics are mighty intriguing: “To the bigots in the batcave/ I think some of you are permanently off my Christmas list/ Oooh the dancefloor is overrunning/ With frat boys telling me I got no business sitting in business class.” As the tune progresses, he continues to kick out evocative lines: “God knows I could use a drink of virgin blood to quench my thirst.”

Higgs also directed a video for “Planets” featuring a monkey puppet and much more, with additional photography by Chris Gardiner. Have a look below.

Re-Animator is out 8/21. Pre-order it here.