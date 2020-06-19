Clipping. – “Chapter 319″

Towards the end of last year, the experimental rap group Clipping. released their great new album There Existed An Addiction To Blood. At the same time, Daveed Diggs was still busy with his acting career as well, and this year he’s been starring in the Snowpiercer TV adaptation. But today Clipping. is back with a new song, one that is vital and very timely.

Today, Bandcamp is recognizing Juneteenth by donating a percentage of their sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. And there’s a bunch of new music arriving today, whether tied to Juneteenth or responding to the protests against police brutality that defined the last several weeks. One of those songs is Clipping.’s new track “Chapter 319.” The group took to Twitter to explain their inspiration behind the song, describing it as both a tribute to George Floyd and the result of them thinking about “music’s usefulness in political and social movements, as a physical, affective expression of collectivity.” The group is splitting its portion of all Bandcamp sales between the GoFundMe for George Floyd’s daughter (the Official Gianna Floyd Fund), People’s Breakfast Oakland, the Okra Project, and Afrorack.

The entirety of “Chapter 319″ is a fiery and righteous meditation not just on current events, but the long systemic cycles that have plagued this country. They reference Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and they actually sample Floyd rapping on an old DJ Screw tape. They promise these marches aren’t the end over periodic airstrike noise bursts. And the music drops out so you can hear certain important lyrics real clearly: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist/ Full stop/ If you vote for him again you’re a white supremacist/ Full stop.” “Chapter 319″ comes packaged with “Knees On The Ground,” a 2014 track Clipping. released in response to the Ferguson protests of that year, but that has never seen official release before.

<a href="http://clppng.bandcamp.com/album/chapter-319" target="_blank">Chapter 319 by clipping.</a>

And here’s what Clipping. had to say about the song on Twitter:

About a year and a half ago, we met an artist who’d grown up on the Standing Rock reservation. He told us that the media only showed the most horrific parts of the NoDAPL protests—the police’s use of tear gas and sonic weaponry, the mass arrests and harsh treatment of protestors. — 𝖈𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖌. (@clppng) June 19, 2020

One of the albums he played was CLPPNG. He said people started requesting “Tonight” because it was fun to dance to and made people laugh. This story got us thinking about music’s usefulness in political and social movements, as a physical, affective expression of collectivity. — 𝖈𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖌. (@clppng) June 19, 2020

In recognition of Juneteenth, @bandcamp is donating its portion of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Our portion of sales will be split between the GoFundMe for Gianna Floyd, @PeoplesBreakOak, @TheOkraProject, and Afrorack. — 𝖈𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖌. (@clppng) June 19, 2020

“Chapter 319″ is out now and you can get it at Clipping.’s Bandcamp.