Cassius’ Philippe Zdar died in a tragic accident one year ago today. Zdar mixed Cat Power’s 2012 album Sun. and she appeared on three songs from Cassius’ 2016 album Ibifornia. When he died, Cat Power remembered Zdar on social media. And today, on the anniversary of his passing, she’s teamed up with French artist and fellow Zdar collaborator -M- on a cover of Casssius’ “Toop Toop” in tribute. Listen and revisit the original below.