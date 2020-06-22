Earlier today, Apple unveiled a whole bunch of new features for iOS 14. One big takeaway seems to be the addition of widgets, but there’s also the “App Library” view, a new Siri layout, new functionality like incoming phone and FaceTime calls not annoyingly taking over the whole screen, an ability to select important contacts to reorganize your iMessages, and perhaps in one of the actual cool examples, a translation app which is finally catching up to the concept of Google Translate. As always, our brave new world offers quite the selection of futuristic upgrades.

And naturally, there were some little updates to how you might listen to music. Apple’s big unveiling included some new tweaks to AirPods — the wireless headphone you are probably used to having fall out of your ears at this point. One upgrade includes a “spatial audio” feature coming to the AirPods Pro earbuds, which supposedly replicates a “movie theater” level experience. But the big new change is an automatic switch feature, which will apply to AirPods pro, second-generation AirPods, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. This means that the AirPods will switch between devices you’re using through your iCloud account. As the Verge helpfully points out, this could be, say, if you’re listening to something on your phone and then watch a video on your computer, or if you answer a call while you were listening to something on your laptop, etc., etc.

So, there you have it: another exciting new update from Apple for things that you thought these devices should’ve already done a very long time ago. Their latest iOS is rolling out this fall, but no specific date was given to the latest game-changing AirPods.