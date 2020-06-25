Bent Arcana – “Misanthrope Gets Lunch”

Bent Arcana is a new improvisatory collective led by Oh Sees leader John Dwyer and featuring an eclectic roster of musicians including Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas, Marcos Rodriguez, Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita, Joce Soubiran, Andres Renteria, and TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone.

They introduced their self-titled debut album earlier this month with the 10-minute jazz fusion groove “The Gate,” and now they’re sharing new single “Misanthrope Gets Lunch,” a more compact but equally psychedelic krautrock-inflected trip.

“A frantic world calls for frenetic music,” Dwyer says in a statement. “This is simply another piece of the puzzle. Another punch in the muzzle. Free anxiety, free violence, free hunger, free social disproportion as seen on TV.” Listen below.

Bent Arcana is out 8/21 via Castle Face Records.