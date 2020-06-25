If you can believe it, 2020 is not even halfway over. (Almost there, but as we’ve found out, a lot can change in a week!) Ben Folds is feeling the same way, and today he’s released a song called “2020” reflecting on how hellish this year has been so far.

“We’re not repeating history, just the parts that sucked/ 2020, what the actual fuck? ” Folds sings on the piano ballad. “Pray we get through it, but hey don’t hold your breath/ There’s plenty left to wreck, we’ve still got six months left.”

“Here’s to hoping for some stability in 2021, and to eventually looking back and understanding that it took this year, uncomfortable as it has been, to get us to a better place,” Folds says in a statement. “Until then, hold on to our hats.” Listen below.