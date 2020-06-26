Hear Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels” Demo From Revived Wildflowers Sessions Project

For years after releasing his classic 1994 solo album Wildflowers Tom Petty talked about how much material was left on the cutting room floor and his plans to one day eventually put out an expanded edition of the album. Petty passed away in 2017, and since he’s died his family has put out two posthumous releases: An American Treasure and The Best Of Everything.

Today, they’re announcing a third that’s centered around Wildflowers and is expected to come out later this year. At this point, it’s a little unclear what exactly the release will entail, but the first track we’re hearing from it is the original 8-track demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”

“The family and the band are in a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos and wanted to share a tiny bit of that with the fans today,” Adria Petty said when debuting the track on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio channel.

Listen below.

The Wildflowers project is due out via Warner Bros. later this year.