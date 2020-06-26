The St. Louis rapper Huey, who was famous for the 2006 hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” has been murdered. According to the local St. Louis Fox affiliate, Huey was shot and killed last night in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch. Huey was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. Another man was shot in the same shooting, but he’s expected to survive. Huey was 31.

Huey was born Lawrence Franks, Jr. in Kinloch. He recorded “Pop, Lock & Drop It” as a teenager, and the fizzy club-rap track got him signed to Jive Records. “Pop, Lock & Drop It” became a national hit, peaking at #6 on the Hot 100, partly on the strength of a remix with a particularly nuts T-Pain guest verse. In 2007, Huey released the debut album Notebook Paper, which featured collaborations with people like Trey Songz, Lloyd, and Yo Gotti.

Huey never made another hit after “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” though a few of his singles made the lower reaches of the R&B chart. He released one more major-label album, 2010’s Redemption. It didn’t chart. For a while, Huey was in a minor beef with fellow St. Louis rapper Nelly. He was also briefly signed to Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad label in the early ’00s. Below, check out some of Huey’s work.