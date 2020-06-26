It’s been nearly three years since the veteran Australian dance-rockers Cut Copy released Haiku From Zero, their most recent album. Last month, Cut Copy came back with the anxious, atmospheric single “Love Is All We Share.” Today, Cut Copy have announced that there’s a whole new LP on the way. Later this summer, the group will release Freeze, Melt, their sixth studio album.

Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford wrote much of the album after making a recent move to Copenhagen, and he and the rest of the group recorded it back in Melbourne. Today, Cut Copy have shared the new single and album opener “Cold Water.” Like “Live Is All We Share,” it’s a departure from the big, catchy festival rockers that made Cut Copy famous. Instead, it’s quieter and more internal, full of slow, metronomic beats and glassy textures. Check it out below.

In a press release, Whitford says:

After extensive touring on our last album, “Cold Water” was one of the first new songs to appear. I’d moved to Copenhagen and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music, and as a result, “Cold Water” felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain. Once we’d finished it, it felt like we’d placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cold Water”

02 “Like Breaking Glass”

03 “Love Is All We Share”

04 “Stop, Horizon”

05 “Running In The Grass”

06 “A Perfect Day”

07 “Rain”

08 “In Transit”

Freeze, Melt is out 8/21 on Cutters Records/The Orchard.