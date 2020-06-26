Ecostrike – “Together”

The South Florida band Ecostrike come from the straight-edge vegan wing of hardcore, and they play classically fists-up ’90s-style anthems. They’re great at it. When an Ecostrike song hits right, it’s grand and monumental singalong shit, music that makes you feel like you’re part of a roiling and powerful mob.

Ecostrike have put out a bunch of records — we posted a two-song demo back in 2018 — but they’ve only released one full album, 2017’s Voice Of Strength. That’s about to change. Ecostrike just announced plans to drop their sophomore LP A Truth We Still Believe next month. They’ve also just shared the first single, a strident and exhilarating Strife-style pile-on called “Together.” It rips. Listen below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-truth-we-still-believe" target="_blank">A Truth We Still Believe by ECOSTRIKE</a>

A Truth We Still Believe is out 7/24 on Triple B Records.