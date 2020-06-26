Watch Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III Launch Concert

Haim released their phenomenal new album Women In Music Pt. III today. Because of COVID-19, it got pushed back from its original April release date. Also due to the pandemic, they can’t tour behind the album like they’d hoped, or even play a proper release show. But like Jason Isbell and Code Orange before them, Haim are making the best of it with a livestreamed gig to celebrate the new LP.

As you may recall, just before coronavirus fucked the whole world up, Haim launched a short tour performing at delis across America. Obviously, they never got to finish it, which meant they didn’t play a hometown deli show as planned. They are rectifying that with today’s release concert by broadcasting live from Canter’s, the LA delicatessen pictured on the WIMPIII album cover. (You may recall that longtime Haim collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson shot that pic.)

Due to technical difficulties the livestream was pushed back by an hour but should be kicking off at 3PM PT. It’s viewable below; enjoy!

Women In Music Pt. III is out now on Columbia. Buy it here.