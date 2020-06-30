Devonté Hynes, the man who records as Blood Orange, is usually one of the busiest, most prolific collaborators on the landscape. During the quarantine era, Hynes has been relatively quiet; we haven’t posted anything he’s done since he showed up on the Avalanches’ single “We Will Always Love You” back in February. But this past weekend, Hynes took part in an all-star live broadcast to raise money for worthy causes. And today, Hynes has shared his tender, lovely solo performance.

Hynes was one of the artists who took part in Saturday’s Black Power Live, a digital benefit that aired on Twitch. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors hosted the show, and it featured performances from people like Miguel, Kamasi Washington, Denzel Curry, Vagabon, Doja Cat, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Twin Shadow. All of them got together to raise money for the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa, and Black Men Build.

For his part, Blood Orange played a fully solo version of “Jewelry,” a track from the 2018 album Negro Swan. Hynes reworked the synthy track, accompanying himself only on electric guitar. Today, Hynes has posted video of his performance. The man is almost absurdly talented, and it’s a treat to see him in such an intimate setting. Check it out below.

Hynes hasn’t announced a new record or anything, but it’ll be cool to see whatever he’s been working on lately. Because you know he’s working on something.