John Carpenter – “Skeleton” & “Unclean Spirit”

Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter is releasing a two-song single today, his first piece of non-movie-related music since 2016’s Lost Themes II. For these, he worked again with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, who also worked with him on the latest Halloween movie. The songs are called “Skeleton” and “Unclean Spirit,” and they’ll appear on Lost Themes III, whenever that’s out.

“It was refreshing to be able to write music that didn’t have to fit to any sort of locked image,” Carpenter said in a statement. “We also had a specific focus and direction we wanted to follow when working on Halloween, both in terms of mindset and instruments, and being able to return to working without that narrow focus was refreshing. Although working on Halloween didn’t specifically influence any of these new compositions, there is always a honing of craft that must take place when working on a film like Halloween, and our improved skills definitely helped us in writing these songs.”

Listen to “Skeleton” and “Unclean Spirit” below.

The “Skeleton” / “Unclean Spirit” is out digitally now via Sacred Bones. A vinyl will be released on 8/28 — pre-order that here.