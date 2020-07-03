James Elkington – “Beechwood Park” (The Zombies Cover) & “Corridor Country”

James Elkington released a new album, Ever-Roving Eye, a couple months ago, and today he’s back with two new track. One of them is a cover of the Zombies’ “Beechwood Park” and the other is “Corridor Country,” a track that was leftover from his latest album.

“I’m not really a nostalgic person, but I write about the past a lot as if it happened in a dream and I’m merely reporting on it. ‘Beechwood Park’ by The Zombies has that same feel to me,” Elkington said in a statement. “On the face of it, it seems to be an idealized view of the past that’s almost trite in its remembrance of ‘summer rain’ and ‘country lanes,’ but the winding chord sequence and spidery guitar tone makes it feel like it’s happening in a different dimension, and I’m always drawn to music that does that.” He continued:

I worked up this version last year when I was sitting in a studio in upstate New York, waiting for a cab. The band I’d been working with had already left that morning, and the studio engineer was elsewhere, so I was on my own for some time. I can’t remember what prompted me to start working on it, but I do know that the studio was on a country lane, and it was raining, late summer.

All purchases through Bandcamp today will be donated to Black Lives Matter Chicago.

Listen below.

<a href="http://james-elkington.bandcamp.com/album/beechwood-park-corridor-country" target="_blank">Beechwood Park/Corridor Country by James Elkington</a>

“Beechwood Park” b/w “Corridor Country” is out now.