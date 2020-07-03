The Radio Dept. – “You’re Lookin’ At My Guy” (The Tri-Lites Cover) & “You Could Be The One”

Swedish dream-pop band the Radio Dept. haven’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Running Out Of Love, but they’ve been sharing some new singles lately. In February, they gave us the melancholic “The Absence Of Birds,” and in March, we got the shimmering “You Fear The Wrong Thing.” And they’re still going.

The idea, it seems, is to keep releasing singles throughout the year and then eventually collect them on a full-length record. And today, the Radio Dept. have shared two more songs on a new 7″. The A-side is a sighing jangle-pop cover of the Tri-Lites’ 1964 single “You’re Lookin’ At My Guy,” while the B-side is a quieter, twinkly original with some very pretty horns. Listen to both tracks below.