David Gilmour solo projects are pretty few and far between — since 1978, he’s released just four albums under his own name. His last, 2015’s Rattle That Lock, arrived nine years after its predecessor On An Island. Comparatively, it’s been a breezy five years since he last unveiled some new music. That changes today, though, with the official release of his new song “Yes, I Have Ghosts.”

“Yes, I Have Ghosts” is tied in with A Theatre For Dreamers, the new novel from Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson. She wrote the lyrics, and the track was previously included as part of A Theatre For Dreamers’ audiobook, but wasn’t widely available until today. Pre-pandemic, Gilmour and Samson had planned to do a sort of multi-media words-and-music tour behind A Theatre For Dreamers, but instead have had to recreate the Greek island of Hydra, the book’s setting, for a couple of livestreams from home. These were the occasions for Gilmour’s recent Leonard Cohen covers.

Quarantine also changed the shape of “Yes, I Have Ghosts” as a song. Rather than utilizing any kind of studio band, it’s a sparse track primarily featuring Gilmour accompanied by his daughter Romany, who provided background vocals and harp. “I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation,” Gilmour said in a statement.

Check it out below.