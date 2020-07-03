The Front Bottoms – “Montgomery Forever”

New Jersey pop-punk duo the Front Bottoms are a huge deal in their world; before the pandemic hit, they were planning to spend their summer on a co-headlining tour with Jimmy Eat World. That’s not happening, of course, but now the Front Bottoms have unveiled plans to release a new album with the excellent circa-now title In Sickness And In Flames. Over the past few months, they’ve shared the singles “Camouflage” and “Everyone Blooms.” Today, they’ve unveiled all the album details and dropped another big, catchy, anthemic new one.

In Sickness And In Flames follows up 2017’s Going Grey, and the sound of those early singles is the same kind of chunky, soaring, melodic big-tent punk that the Front Bottoms have turned into a brand name. The Front Bottoms don’t get a lot of indie-kid points, but their sound really isn’t that far removed from, say, a more produced Japandroids. They know what they’re doing.

“Montgomery Forever” is a big, soaring song about nostalgia and mental illness, and it’s got a video from director and longtime Front Bottoms collaborator Mark Jaworski. Check it out below, along with the In Sickness And In Flames tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everyone Blooms”

02 “Camouflage”

03 “Jerk”

04 “The Truth”

05 “Montgomery Forever”

06 “The Hard Way”

07 “Leaf Pile”

08 “New Song D”

09 “Fairbanks, Alaska”

10 “Love At First Sight”

11 “Bus Beat”

12 “Make Way”

In Sickness And In Flames is out 8/21 on Fueled By Ramen.