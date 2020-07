In addition to her work with Ava Luna and recent-vintage Dirty Projectors, Felicia Douglass fronts Gemma, her project with producer and multi-instrumentalist Erik Gundel. They released their sophomore album Feeling’s Not A Tempo last year, and today, they’re back to celebrate Bandcamp’s latest revenue share-waiving day with the release of the sleek, futuristic new pop single “Keepsake.” Listen to it below.

Keepsake by Gemma