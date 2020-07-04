Superchunk – “Can’t Stop The World” (The Go-Go’s Cover)

North Carolina artists are banding together to raise money for the beloved Carrboro venue Cat’s Cradle. Superchunk, the Mountain Goats, Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, and more are covering some of their favorite songs for the upcoming compilation Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle, with all proceeds going directly to support the club. Superchunk did a very fun cover of the Go-Go’s “Can’t Stop The World,” and you can listen to that below alongside contributions from Hiss Golden Messenger and Jonathan Wilson, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, the dB’s, and Steep Canyon Rangers.

<a href="http://covercharge.bandcamp.com/album/cover-charge-nc-artists-go-under-cover-to-benefit-cats-cradle" target="_blank">Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat's Cradle by Cover Charge</a>

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle is out 7/31. And if you’re feeling inclined to support a beloved indie rock institution by giving money in exchange for a compilation of exclusive cover tracks, may I humbly suggest also donating to our ongoing Save Stereogum campaign?