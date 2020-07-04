Tunde Adebimpe – “ReelFeel”

On Juneteenth, when Bandcamp was donating its share of sales revenue to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, TV On The Radio singer Tunde Adebimpe shared the impassioned new protest song “People.” Yesterday, Bandcamp once again waived its share of the revenue, and Adebimpe shared another new song, a synthpop jam with an infectious falsetto chorus called “ReelFeel.” Chrome Sparks, who produced the track, described it as a “scorching party jam/protest song” and announced that a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Audre Lord Project. Listen below.