Terrell Hines – “Get Up” (Feat. Vince Staples)

Over the last few months, the Georgia-born artist Terrell Hines has been building up to the release of his first mixtape, Portal One: The Mixtape, which is out next month. He’s put out a handful of singles from it already, including “Wu Dirt” and “St. Mark Road,” and today he’s sharing an updated version of his 2019 track “Get Up,” which now features Vince Staples.

“It’s always good to get a vision out with other artists who want to live in a created space outside of the design we are currently in,” Terrell said in a press release. “I couldn’t have gotten a better collab than Vince Staples. I’ve always enjoyed and respected his work. He brought a certain energy to the record that only he could bring.”

Check it out below.

Portal One: The Mixtape is out 8/7 via Capitol.