Charlie Puth Calls For Ceasefire In Toxic Stan War Of 2020

Charlie Puth is hungies for an end to the toxic stan wars of 2020. The pop star took to his Twitter account yesterday to address the increasing negativity of fandom, spurred on after a segment of the BTS fan Army said that he used the K-pop boy band for “clout” when he performed with one of its members, Jungkook, at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018. (Similar accusations were also leveled at Halsey, who has collaborated with the group.)

“I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop,” Puth wrote in his series of tweets. “I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying things like ‘I used BTS for clout.’ I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented.”

“But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way,” he continued. “And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.”

