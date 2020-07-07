Martin Scorsese Directing Documentary About New York Dolls’ David Johansen

Martin Scorsese is directing a documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen that will be released through Showtime. The film will be co-directed by David Tedeschi, and has Brian Grazer and Ron Howard as executive producers.

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” Scorsese wrote in a statement. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations.”

“After seeing his show last year at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting,” he continued. “For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live musical experience.” (Johansen celebrated his 70th birthday with a show at the very beginning of 2020. We’ll forgive Marty for thinking that was last year. It’s certainly felt like it.)

Scorsese’s most recent music documentary was last year’s Bob Dylan-centered Rolling Thunder Revue.