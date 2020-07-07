Benny The Butcher – “Deal Or No Deal”

Last year, the harder-than-concrete Buffalo rapper Benny The Butcher, one of the key members of the Griselda Records crew, released his EP The Plugs I Met, maybe my favorite record to come from Griselda yet. Benny also teamed up with Smoke DZA on the Pete Rock-produced Statue Of Limitations EP and took part in Griselda’s big breakout album WWCD, cementing his reputation as one of the most fearsomely precise rappers currently working. This year, Benny has put in a ton of guest appearances, and he’s also been working on establishing his own Black Soprano Family crew. Today, Benny has popped up with a new solo song, and he’s gone nuts with it.

On Twitter, Benny calls his new track “Deal Or No Deal” a freestyle, even though it’s got an original beat from regular Griselda producer Daringer — a reliably tense track with a thick, slow-rolling bassline. It’s really only a freestyle in that it’s one long verse, with Benny expertly talking a whole lot of shit. Best line: “After the RICO, the cash came fast illegal/ Y’all cover y’all battered egos in jewelry and Valentino.” Or maybe: “We was in them vans low, told my trigger man, ‘Go’/ Now I make kilogram dough off an Instagram post.” This is a hard-ass song and you can hear it below.

“Deal Or No Deal” is up now on the streaming platforms.