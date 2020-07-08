As the drummer and, eventually, lead singer for the legendary Dayton combo Slave, Steve Arrington played a significant role in shaping the history of funk — and, thanks to producers’ penchant for sampling the band, his music has been foundational to hip-hop as well. He’s still making active contributions to that lineage; Arrington released a collaborative album with Dam-Funk in 2013 and a vault-clearing compilation called WAY OUT (80-84) in 2014, and as recently as this year he appeared on Thundercat’s “Black Qualls” alongside Childish Gambino and Steve Lacy. But he hasn’t released a proper solo album since Pure Thang, the 2009 comeback LP he released after taking two decades off to work as a minister.

Arrington will finally follow that album up this fall with a new full-length called Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions. Crafted with producers like Knxwledge and Jerry Paper under the guidance of Stones Throw founder Peanut Butter Wolf, the set supposedly realizes a vision Arrington first conceived of decades ago. Our latest preview is “Keep Dreamin’,” a squelching, floating delight produced by Shibo. (Per Arrington, “he has a fat, soulful groove that I like and he’s cool peoples, too.”)

Listen below, where you can hear the previously released “The Joys Of Love” too.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Joys Of Love” (Prod. Mndsgn & Devin Morrison)

02 “Make A Difference ” (Prod. DJ Harrison)

03 “Soulful I Need That In My Life” (Prod. Jamma D)

04 “Keep Dreamin '” (Prod. Shibo)

05 “Love Knows ” (Prod. Brian Ellis)

06 “My Favorite Swing” (Prod. Apifera)

07 “Good Mood” (Prod. Jerry Paper)

08 “Love Is Gone ” (Prod. Knxwledge)

09 “Work On It ” (Prod. Shibo)

10 “You’re Not Ready” (Prod. Gifted & Blessed)

11 “Make Ya Say Yie” (Prod. Knxwledge)

12 “All I Wanna Do” (Prod. J.Rocc)

13 “It’s Alright” (Prod. Benedek)

Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions is out 9/18 on Stones Throw.