Jessy Lanza – “Anyone Around”

Jessy Lanza has a new album, All The Time, coming out in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard two tracks, “Lick In Heaven” and “Face.” And today she’s sharing a third, LP opener “Anyone Around,” an intoxicating electronic plea for human connection that Lanza wrote after moving to New York.

The collaborative music video for “Anyone Around,” depicted as a Zoom call, shows Lanza jamming along with her family, other musicians and producers, online tutorial personalities, and more. Members of Junior Boys, Savages, Caribou, and Boy Harsher make cameo appearances.

“I’m very grateful to be connected with everyone in this video, even if we’ve never met in person. Thank you to all of the amazing contributors who made this video possible!” Lanza says in a statement. “[After the move] I became absorbed in the world of online music production tutorials and message boards. Of course the feeling of isolation has taken on new meaning recently, as it’s become a new normal for people around the world.”

Watch and listen below.

All The Time is out 7/24 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.