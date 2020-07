Since 1985, Yaz/early Depeche Mode mastermind Vince Clarke been one half of the great synthpop duo Erasure alongside singer Andy Bell. Next month, they’re coming back with their 18th studio album, The Neon, and opening track and lead single “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)” sounded like classic Erasure. New song “Shot A Satellite,” with its insistent synth pulse and soaring chorus, does too, and you can hear it below.

The Neon is out 8/21 via Mute. Pre-order it here.