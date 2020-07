SOPHIE is debuting new material, including collaborations with Shygirl and Cecile Believe, during a 20-minute live set streaming on YouTube and Twitch today. The mix, which was originally supposed to air during last week’s cancelled online HEAV3N party, also features laser visuals from Pieterjan Ruysch and is intended to raise money for Black trans and queer femmes. Stream it below beginning at 4PM ET.