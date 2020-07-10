Stream Gillian Welch & David Rawlings’ New Covers Album All The Good Times

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have released a new covers album today called All The Good Times. The musical partners recorded it at home on a reel-to-reel tape recorder and it includes covers of tracks by Bob Dylan, John Prine, Elizabeth Cotten, Norman Blake, Arlie Duff, and more.

They did their own arrangements of the traditional songs “Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss,” “Poor Ellen Smith,” and “All The Good Times Are Past And Gone,” and they recorded a cover of “Jackson,” Jerry Leiber and Billy Wheeler-written song made famous by Johnny and June Carter Cash.

Welch released a new song, “Happy Mother’s Day,” for Mother’s Day a couple months back. Welch and Rawlings wrote a new track for the Coen brothers movie The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs and performed it at the Oscars last year. Welch’s last proper album was 2011’s The Harrow & The Harvest.

A statement from Rawlings:

TO OUR FRIENDS AND FANS, for reasons better discussed in the history books, in the Spring of 2020 Gillian and I dusted off an old tape machine and did some home recording. Sometimes we bumped the microphone, sometimes the tape ran out, but in the end we captured performances of some songs we love. Five are first takes and five took a little more doing, but they all helped pass the time and held our interest in playback enough that we wanted to share them with you. We sincerely hope that you enjoy “ALL THE GOOD TIMES.”

Listen to All The Good Times below.