The great singer and songwriter Margo Price has been giving a few live-at-home performances since the beginning of quarantine. Early on, it was just her and fellow singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey, Price’s husband and collaborator, playing acoustic songs together in their Nashville attic. Last month, Price played CBS This Morning, and the members of her band backed her up remotely. But now Price is taking things up a notch, giving a full-band performance that also works as a tremendous flex. You see, it turns out that Margo Price’s quarantine setup is a whole hell of a lot nicer than yours or mine.

Last week, Price released That’s How Rumors Get Started, her excellent and pandemic-delayed album of beautifully recorded ’70s-style classic Californian rock. And last night, Price was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play “Letting Me Down,” a track that originally featured Sturgill Simpson, her album’s producer. (The comedian Iliza Shlesinger, guest-hosting for Kimmel, introduced her.) Price didn’t have Simpson with her this time, but she did have her whole band there in person, and they all played around a backyard pool.

Price has a really fucking nice pool. It’s beautifully lit. She’s got Chinese lanterns hanging over it. She’s got a hot tub festooned with Christmas lights. If this were my pool, I would also want to show it off on network television. Price and her band, sounding great, played “Letting Me Down,” with all of them arrayed around the yard, with a firepit going in the background. I kept waiting for the moment at the end of the song when Price would jump into the pool, but it never happened. Watch it below.

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out now on Loma Vista.