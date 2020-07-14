Right now, Sub Pop is in the midst of running a quarantine video series called Got You Covered: Artists from Sub Pop and Hardly Art giving their own versions of songs that have been released on Sub Pop over the years. That series has been going for about a week, and its included things like Jenn Champion’s solo-keyboard rendition of Nirvana’s “Dive” and Chad VanGaalen taking on the Vaselines classic “Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam.” Today, we get Lala Lala taking on a more recent Sub Pop banger.

Lala Lala is Lillie West, Chicago indie rocker and 2018-vintage Band To Watch. Earlier this month, Lala Lala teamed up with Porridge Radio on the new single “Good For You.” Today, she’s shared a video of herself covering Beach House’s “Space Song.” “Space Song” remains one of the most gorgeous numbers from 2015’s Depression Cherry, which might be the most slept-on Beach House album. Playing it alone at a synth, Lillie West gives “Space Song” a minimal, hypnotic reading. check it out below, along with the original.

Lala Lala’s most recent album, the 2018 sophomore effort The Lamb, is out now on Hardly Art.