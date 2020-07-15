Mickey Madden Taking Leave Of Absence From Maroon 5 After Domestic Violence Arrest

This past weekend, longtime Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles. Madden is alleged to have willfully inflicted “traumatic” harm on a cohabitant. Madden isn’t married, and the identity of his alleged victim is unknown. After Madden’s arrest, the band put out a statement, saying that they “are deeply devastated” and “are looking at this very seriously.” Today, Madden says that he is taking a “leave of absence” from the band.

In a statement to People, Madden has this to say:

I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future. During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.

Madden is one of three founding members of Maroon 5. In 1994, Madden, along with Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael, formed the alternative pop band Kara’s Flowers in 1994. Kara’s Flowers became Maroon 5 in 2001.