Oceanator – “I Would Find You”

A couple weeks ago, Elise Okusami shared “A Crack In The World,” the lead single from her debut full-length as Oceanator, Things I Never Said, the follow-up to her promising 2018 EP Lows. Today, we’re getting the album’s second single, “I Would Find You,” which sounds epic and determined, keeping a driving rhythm for six minutes as Okusami braces for steadfastness at the end of it all.

“So if the world went to hell tomorrow, I would follow you/ I would stay with you,” she sings. “And if anyone tried to hurt you/ I would keep you safe/ I’d keep them away.” “It’s about taking care of the people you love in dangerous or hard times,” Okusami told Under The Radar. “It’s a platonic love song to a friend at the end of the world.”

Listen below.

Things I Never Said is out 8/28 via Okusami’s own Plastic Miracles label. Pre-order it here.