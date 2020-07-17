Stream Protomartyr’s New Album Ultimate Success Today

The today in Ultimate Success Today really is today, because after being delayed for a couple of months, Protomartyr’s new album is now out in the world. Ultimate success! The Detroit post-punk philosopher kings have already shared a few songs from their latest dispatch of apocalyptic rock rumbling — “Processed By The Boys,” “Worm In Heaven,” and “Michigan Hammers” — and now you can stream the whole thing below. (They briefly streamed it last night in a visual album format, featuring music videos for every track made during quarantine.)

