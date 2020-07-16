Love Regenerator & Steve Lacy – “Live Without Your Love”

Love Regenerator is the new project from superstar DJ Adam Wiles, better known as Calvin Harris. (No, Calvin Harris is not his real name.) He’s already released a series of Love Regenerator EPs this year, and now he’s back with a new single featuring the Internet’s Steve Lacy. “Live Without Your Live” is the first Love Regenerator track to have a vocalist featured, and it’s also Harris’ first-ever release for the legendary UK house music label Defected Records. Listen to the hard-hitting dance track below.

