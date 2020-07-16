Love Regenerator is the new project from superstar DJ Adam Wiles, better known as Calvin Harris. (No, Calvin Harris is not his real name.) He’s already released a series of Love Regenerator EPs this year, and now he’s back with a new single featuring the Internet’s Steve Lacy. “Live Without Your Live” is the first Love Regenerator track to have a vocalist featured, and it’s also Harris’ first-ever release for the legendary UK house music label Defected Records. Listen to the hard-hitting dance track below.