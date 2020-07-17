Kygo & Tina Turner – “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” came out 36 years ago. Turner herself has largely retired from music since her 2008 comeback tour, though she’s put out a couple books since then and worked on a musical, Tina, that was based on her life story. For whatever reason, Turner, at the age of 80, has decided to come out of retirement for a remix of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” that was done by the Norwegian producer Kygo.

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday,” Kygo tweeted earlier this week announcing the collab. “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist!”

Last year, Kygo was behind a remix of a Whitney Houston cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” which became Houston’s first posthumous hit.

The remix also comes along with a music video. Check it out below.