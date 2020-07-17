Stream Nicholas Jaar’s New Album Telas

Nicolas Jaar has been a busy boy in 2020. He started off the year with a new album from his Against All Logic project called 2017 – 2019 and soon after that he put out a new full-length, Cenizas, under his own name. Today, he’s releasing another Jaar LP. This one’s called Telas and it’s split up into four sections, most of which Jaar has already previewed in a variety of radio broadcasts. Per a press release, “Cenizas was the ashes of a destruction. Telas is the fabrics of a construction.” Check it out below.

<a href="http://nicolasjaar.bandcamp.com/album/telas" target="_blank">Telas by Nicolas Jaar</a>

Telas is out now via Other People.