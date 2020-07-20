Trayer Tryon – “new forever” (Feat. Julie Byrne) & “rua dos pioneiros”

Hundred Waters member Trayer Tryon has announced a new solo album called new forever. As Pitchfork reports, it features contributions from Julie Byrne, Moses Sumney, and Sigur Rós’ Jónsi. Today, Tryon is sharing two songs from it, the title track (which features Julie Byrne) and “rua dos pioneiros.” Both are pretty abstractions, atmospheric pieces built around murmurings and loping pianos and fluttering guitars. Listen to them below.

‘rua dos pioneiros’ 🌑

https://t.co/5F9QjtxfPD ~ layered improv voicememos + juno

~ guitar recorded on the beach in culatra, portugal (pictured)

~ ending clip is from 10th grade, driving to blockbuster to rent ‘vanilla sky’ pic.twitter.com/bFicJCRYCa — trayer tryon (@trayert) July 20, 2020

TRACKLIST:

01 “windy inside”

02 “new forever” (Feat. Julie Byrne)

03 “rua dos pioneiros”

04 “konstantine”

05 “codependents EU tour”

06 “9 moons of earth”

07 “cul de sac”

08 “using the sky”

new forever is out later this year via Terrible Records.