For more than a decade, the producer Kingdom has been an important force on the forward-thinking dance-music underground. Kingdom, who started out in Brooklyn and who is now based in Los Angeles, draws on lots of older styles — house, techno, UK garage, R&B, disco — but it recombines them into sharp, fascinating shapes. His stuff can sound anthemic, insular, and architecturally sophisticated, all at the same time. Over the years, Kingdom has put in work with artists like Kelela and D∆WN, and he’s built his Fade To Mind label into an artistic force. But thus far, he’s only released one proper album, 2017’s Tears In The Club. He’s about to make it two.

In a couple of months, Kingdom will release his sophomore LP Neurofire. Thus far, he’s shared two tracks that’ll appear on the album. “High Enough,” a collaboration with the Indianapolis-born R&B singer Tiara Thomas, came out almost a year ago. Last month, Kingdom also released “No More Same,” a team-up with the LA-based soul experimenter LUVK. Both songs work as skitter-pulse bangers, and both show how Kingdom’s sound can be propulsive and off-kilter at the same time. Listen to both tracks and check out the Neurofire tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No More Same” (Feat. LUVK)

02 “Maze”

03 “Lightning” (Feat. Kayla Blackmon)

04 “Arch Slide” (Feat. UNIQU3 & TRE OH FIE)

05 “DS8″ (Feat. GH0ST)

06 “Vox Convex)

07 “Genesis” (Feat. Pheona)

08 “High Enough” (Feat. Tiara Thomas)

09 “His N Hers” (Feat. Semma)

10 “Yikes” (Feat. GH0ST)

11 “Cell Spitter”

12 “Get On My Level” (Feat. Kayla Blackmon)

Neurofire is out 9/18 on Fade to Mind.