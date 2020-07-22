Laura Stevenson Announces Sit Resist Deluxe Reissue

After releasing the great LP The Big Freeze last year and a couple of loose tracks more recently, Laura Stevenson has announced a deluxe 2xLP reissue of her long out-of-print sophomore album Sit Resist. In addition to the original 13-song album remastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, the reissue will include an entire bonus LP of outtakes, unreleased pre-production demos produced by Jeff Rosenstock in 2010, alternate mixes and arrangements, live material, an Archers Of Loaf cover, and a newly recorded version of “Caretaker.”

The liner notes will feature essays written by Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, two artists who were inspired by the original album, along with Jeff Rosenstock and Stereogum contributor Nina Corcoran, and the packaging will have never-before-seen photos from the Sit Resist era. Don Giovanni and Better Yet Podcasts are also co-producing a limited podcast series about the making of Sit Resist and its legacy, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday until the reissue is officially released in September.

The limited-run 2xLP Deluxe Edition of Sit Resist is out 9/4 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.