Andy Shauf – “Judy” & “Jeremy’s Wedding”

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf released his latest LP The Neon Skyline, a concept album about a guy who goes to his local dive bar, finds out that his ex is back in town, and eventually runs into her, earlier this year. We named it Album Of The Week when it came out in January. And we’re still getting to hear more of it, sort of.

Back in April, Shauf shared “You Slipped Away,” a B-side from The Neon Skyline that ended up getting cut as the narrative evolved. And today, he’s sharing two more songs that are part of the same world but didn’t make it onto the final album, “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding.”

“‘Judy’ and ‘Jeremy’s Wedding’ were outliers to the narrative of the album,” Shauf explains. “They fit a little bit outside the timeline, as I was trying to keep everything to a single night. They were also slightly different arrangement wise, so I decided that they might be best released together, apart from the album.” Listen below.

The Neon Skyline is out now on Anti