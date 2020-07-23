Thundercat Wrote A Song For The ThunderCats Reboot

Thundercat’s namesake ThunderCats returned for a new Cartoon Network series called ThunderCats Roar a few months ago. Today, the show held a virtual [email protected] panel, where it was revealed that Thundercat himself has a role in an upcoming episode as a villain known as Grune The Destroyer, who was also in the original ’80s series. Thundercat wrote a whole new song for the show, which was debuted today as well. “I always wanted to be a thundercat,” Stephen Lee Bruner wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Thundercat released a new album, It Is What It Is. We interviewed him for our We’ve Got A File On You series.

Check out the ThunderCats Roar track below.