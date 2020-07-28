Skullcrusher – “Trace”

Recent singles “Places/Plans” and “Day Of Show” have marked out Skullcrusher as a plaintive and slightly celestial folk project. “Trace,” the latest from LA-based Helen Ballentine’s debut EP, does not significantly undermine that perception. It’s just as glimmeringly pretty, with intriguing medieval visuals to match via directors Silken Weinberg and Jeremy Reynoso. “If I stay here, what is that worth?” Ballentine repeats as the song builds to its softly intense climax.

A word from Ballentine regarding the subject matter:

I wrote “Trace” about my last relationship. It represents the darkness of that relationship but also feels like a celebration of all the positive changes that followed. It was also one of my favorite songs to make. I recorded it with my current partner Noah and it was the last song we did for the EP. We finished it in one day at my home studio. We didn’t have any idea how it would turn out when we started, we just kind of improvised all the parts and ultimately kept most of what we recorded. It was a really special day for me because I had just finished my first project and come so far from the period of my life “Trace” is written about.

Watch the “Trace” video below.

The Skullcrusher EP is out now digitally and 10/23 physically via Secretly Canadian.