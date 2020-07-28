Over the years, a whole lot of bands have played around with the sounds of the post-punk and goth bands that came out of the UK in the late ’70s and early ’80s. And yet people are still finding new ways to mess with those sounds. Consider the Boston band Dame, who play dark, cold postpunk with a fast, feverish, intense basement-punk edge, and who still find room for honest-to-god hooks in their icy pound.

Dame have been putting out records since 2016, but their discography is pretty minimal: One demo, one self-titled 7″ EP. Today, Dame have released another self-titled EP, but this one is different. It’s a seven-song 12″, practically a full album. The tracks are all intense and evocative, and they make me want to hear more. Stream the new EP below.

<a href="http://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dame" target="_blank">Dame by Dame</a>

The Dame EP is out now on Beach Impediment Records.