Trent Reznor, Kamasi Washington, RZA Nominated For Emmys

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced today, and this year, there are a bunch of people from our world getting recognized in the TV world. HBO’s fascinating Watchmen continuation is the leading contender with 26 nominations, and two of those, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, are for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score and their old timey jazz song “The Way It Used To Be.”

Modern jazz great Kamasi Washington is also up for Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for his work on Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary Becoming. Mark Mothersbaugh is competing in the same category for Tiger King. And Labrinth, who was the lead composer for Euphoria, is in the running for Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics.

Elsewhere, RZA and Ólafur Arnalds are nominated for their themes to Wu Tang: An American Saga and Defending Jacob, respectively. Pharrell and Chad Hugo are nominated for “Letter To My Godfather” from Netflix’s The Black Godfather. And Zendaya, who plays Rue in Euphoria, has a shot at Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

Like pretty much everything else this year, the Emmys ceremony will be going virtual. The show will take place on 9/20 at 8PM ET with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Check out the full list of nominees here and find the announcement video featuring Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox below.