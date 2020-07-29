Watch Angel Olsen Play A Mesmerizing “Whole New Mess” On Fallon

Angel Olsen announced her new album Whole New Mess yesterday by sharing its haunting title track. This morning we published a new cover story on Olsen that goes deep inside the headspace of the album and her current existence in Asheville during the pandemic. In between, Olsen performed “Whole New Mess” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in one of the more exquisite remote TV performances of the quarantine era.

In what amounts to an alternate music video for the song directed by Josh Sliffe, Olsen performed in an empty Masonic Temple in Asheville. With the lights turned down and chairs lined up along the walls, she clutched her electric guitar and sang into a giant microphone perfectly suited to her retro sensibility. Her vocals are completely mesmerizing here, fragile and powerful at once, alternately trembling into high-range flutters or leaning deep into a country croon. By the time she sings, “When it all fades to black, I’ll be gettin’ back on track,” you may find yourself hypnotized.

Watch below, and then: extra, extra, read all about it.

Whole New Mess is out 8/28 on Jagjaguwar.