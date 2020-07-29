Lou Reed’s New York Gets Deluxe Reissue With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Lou Reed’s 1989 album New York is getting the deluxe reissue treatment from Rhino. The 3xCD/2xLP/DVD set will feature a newly remastered version of the original album alongside 26 unreleased studio and live recordings from the Lou Reed Archive, including early versions of album tracks and the non-LP track “The Room,” and a DVD of the out-of-print “The New York Album” concert video, filmed at Montreal’s Theatre St. Denis in 1990 and originally released on VHS. It’ll also come with a 12×12 hardcover book with new liner notes from writer David Fricke and essays by archivist Don Fleming. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

01 “Romeo Had Juliette”

02 “Halloween Parade”

03 “Dirty Blvd.”

04 “Endless Cycle”

05 “There Is No Time”

06 “Last Great American Whale”

07 “Beginning Of A Great Adventure”

08 “Busload Of Faith”

09 “Sick Of You”

10 “Hold On”

11 “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12 “Xmas In February”

13 “Strawman”

14 “Dime Store Mystery”

Disc Two: “New York” – Live

01 “Romeo Had Juliette” *

02 “Halloween Parade” *

03 “Dirty Blvd.” *

04 “Endless Cycle” *

05 “There Is No Time” *

06 “Last Great American Whale” *

07 “Beginning Of A Great Adventure” *

08 “Busload Of Faith” *

09 “Sick Of You” *

10 “Hold On” *

11 “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim” *

12 “Xmas In February” *

13 “Strawman” *

14 “Dime Store Mystery” *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

01 “Romeo Had Juliette” (7” Version)

02 “Dirty Blvd.” (Work Tape) *

03 “Dirty Blvd.” (Rough Mix) *

04 “Endless Cycle” (Work Tape) *

05 “Last Great American Whale” (Work Tape) *

06 “Beginning Of A Great Adventure” (Rough Mix) *

07 “Busload Of Faith” (Solo Version) *

08 “Sick Of You” (Work Tape) *

09 “Sick Of You” (Rough Mix) *

10 “Hold On” (Rough Mix) *

11 “Strawman” (Rough Mix) *

12 “The Room” (Non-LP Track)

13 “Sweet Jane” (Live Encore) *

14 “Walk On The Wild Side” (Live Encore) *

DVD

01 “Romeo Had Juliette”

02 “Halloween Parade”

03 “Dirty Blvd.”

04 “Endless Cycle”

05 “There Is No Time”

06 “Last Great American Whale”

07 “Beginning Of A Great Adventure”

08 “Busload Of Faith”

09 “Sick Of You”

10 “Hold On”

11 “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12 “Xmas In February”

13 “Strawman”

14 “Dime Store Mystery”

Audio Only Bonus

15 A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Side A

01 “Romeo Had Juliette”

02 “Halloween Parade”

03 “Dirty Blvd.”

04 “Endless Cycle”

Side B

01 “There Is No Time”

02 “Last Great American Whale”

03 “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

Side C

01 “Busload of Faith”

02 “Sick of You”

03 “Hold On”

04 “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

Side D

01 “Xmas In February”

02 “Strawman”

03 “Dime Store Mystery”

* previously unreleased