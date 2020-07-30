A. G. Cook – “7G Megamix”

Forget 5G. PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook is announcing 7G, a 49-track album split across seven discs, with each disc dedicated to a different instrument — Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word, and Extreme Vocals. The album includes covers of songs by Blur, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, the Strokes, the Smashing Pumpkins, Tommy James And The Shondells, Life Sim, and Sia and features vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe, and Alaska Reid. Today, Cook is previewing the album with a seven-minute megamix. Listen to that and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1 – A. G. Drums

01 “A-Z”

02 “Acid Angel”

03 “H2O”

04 “Drum Solo”

05 “Nu Crush”

06 “Gemstone Break”

07 “Silver”

Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar

01 “Gold Leaf”

02 “Being Harsh”

03 “Undying”

04 “Drink Blood”

05 “Lil Song”

06 “Beetlebum” (Blur cover)

07 “Superstar (Live At Secret Sky)”

Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw

01 “Mad Max”

02 “Illuminated Biker Gang”

03 “Soft Landing”

04 “Overheim”

05 “DJ Every Night”

06 “Car Keys”

07 “Dust”

Disc 4 – A. G. Piano

01 “Oracle”

02 “Note Velocity”

03 “Windows”

04 “Feeling”

05 “Waldhammer”

06 “Polyphloisboisterous”

07 “Anything Could Happen”

Disc 5 – A. G. Nord

01 “Behind Glass”

02 “Oohu”

03 “The Best Day” (Taylor Swift Cover)

04 “Triptych Demon”

05 “Official” (Charli XCX Cover)

06 “Crimson”

07 “Life Speed”

Disc 6 – A. G. Spoken Word

01 “Could It Be”

02 “The End Has No End” (The Strokes Cover)

03 “No Yeah”

04 “Green Beauty”

05 “Unreal”

06 “2021

07 “Hold On”

Disc 7 – A. G. Extreme Vocals

01 “Today” (Smashing Pumpkins cover)

02 “Chandelier” (Sia Cover)

03 “Idyll” (Life Sim Cover)

04 “Show Me What”

05 “Somers Tape”

06 “Crimson And Clover” (Tommy James And Shondells Cover)

07 “Alright”

7G will be available in digital formats and a special limited edition “Deluxe Boxset” on Bandcamp with extra music, visuals, and a special events access card. Pre-order it here. A. G. Cook is performing a livestream featuring material from the album on 8/6.