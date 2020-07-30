Mariah The Scientist – “Always n Forever” (Feat. Lil Baby)

Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Mariah The Scientist was actually studying biology to become an anesthesiologist before her music career took off. And as the one-year anniversary of Master, her successful debut project for RCA, creeps closer, she’s getting ready to hit us with some new music.

Today, she’s following up her recent single “RIP” with a new one called “Always n Forever,” a love song about loyalty and commitment that features the biggest rapper in America right now, Lil Baby. In the music video, co-directed by Kid Studio and Mariah herself, she parties in the parking lot of Atlanta strip club Magic City and wins the lotto. Watch and listen below.