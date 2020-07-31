The Go-Go’s – “Club Zero”

The Go-Go’s are releasing their first new song in nearly 20 years. The iconic California new wave band are the subject of a new documentary directed by Alison Ellwood, and while they were shooting, they also wrote a new track via email exchanges between band members and recorded it in San Francisco and Los Angeles. An early version of the song can be seen (and heard) in the film, and the final version can be heard below. “Hey we’ve got something to say/ ‘Gonna make the world shake’/ Ready or not here we are,” Belinda Carlisle sings. Listen.